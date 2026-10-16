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INOCON Industrial Plants GmbH

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The competent team of INOCON Industrial Plants possesses decades of experience and, since the beginning of 2014, has been designing, constructing, producing and assembling a wide range of solutions for international bulk material technology. The company’s range includes
plant engineering, dry construction material ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

INOCON Industrial Plants GmbH
Industriestraße 18
4800 Attnang-Puchheim
Austria
+437674218000
+43767421800299
inocon@inocon-ip.at
http://www.inocon-ip.at
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