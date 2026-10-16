INOCON Industrial Plants GmbH
About
The competent team of INOCON Industrial Plants possesses decades of experience and, since the beginning of 2014, has been designing, constructing, producing and assembling a wide range of solutions for international bulk material technology. The company’s range includes
The competent team of INOCON Industrial Plants possesses decades of experience and, since the beginning of 2014, has been designing, constructing, producing and assembling a wide range of solutions for international bulk material technology. The company’s range includes
plant engineering, dry construction material ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
INOCON Industrial Plants GmbH
Industriestraße 18
4800 Attnang-Puchheim
Austria
4800 Attnang-Puchheim
Austria