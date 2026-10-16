Advantage Austria AMMAN
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Amman
Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section
Opening hours
Sunday -Thursday: 08:30 am – 05:00 pm
Our services
Our Services:
The Team of the AUSTRIAN EMBASSY – COMMERCIAL SECTION helps Austrian companies find new contacts and strengthen existing business relations. We put sellers in contact with potential agents, importers and prospective partners.
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA is giving you the chance to find your opportunities for business relations with Austrian companies by using the company search , network or the business opportunities here on our web site. We organize trade missions and official participations in international trade fairs.
AUSTRIAN EMBASSY – COMMERCIAL SECTION unites a high degree of openness and international orientation with an extensive network of local Austrian contacts. These advantages ensure rapid, competent answers to any inquiries and solutions to any problems you might have.
Geographic coverage
Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon
Our Team in AMMAN
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Machal Clemens
Commercial Counsellor for Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq
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Raad Sharaire
Market Research & Trade Relations
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Widad Hamarne
Events & Trade Relations
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Veronika Brandauer
Office Manager
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Schirin Al-Bassimi
Executive Assistant