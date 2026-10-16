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ServiceCenter

Advantage Austria AMMAN

Servicecenter

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Amman

Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section

Opening hours

Sunday -Thursday: 08:30 am – 05:00 pm

Our services

Our Services:


The Team of the AUSTRIAN EMBASSY – COMMERCIAL SECTION helps Austrian companies find new contacts and strengthen existing business relations. We put sellers in contact with potential agents, importers and prospective partners.

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA is giving you the chance to find your opportunities for business relations with Austrian companies by using the company search , network or the business opportunities here on our web site. We organize trade missions and official participations in international trade fairs.

AUSTRIAN EMBASSY – COMMERCIAL SECTION unites a high degree of openness and international orientation with an extensive network of local Austrian contacts. These advantages ensure rapid, competent answers to any inquiries and solutions to any problems you might have.

Geographic coverage

Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon

Our Team in AMMAN

Servicecenter Team

  • Machal Clemens
    Commercial Counsellor for Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq

  • Raad Sharaire
    Market Research & Trade Relations

  • Widad Hamarne
    Events & Trade Relations

  • Veronika Brandauer
    Office Manager

  • Schirin Al-Bassimi
    Executive Assistant