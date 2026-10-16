B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
About
B&R is an innovative automation company based in Austria, with branches worldwide. As a leader in the industrial automation, sector, B&R combines state-of-the-art technologies with advanced engineering.
B&R is an innovative automation company based in Austria, with branches worldwide. As a leader in the industrial automation, sector, B&R combines state-of-the-art technologies with advanced engineering.
B&R provides customers in a wide range of industries with perfect overall solutions for machine and factory ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
B&R Straße 1
5142 Eggelsberg
Austria
5142 Eggelsberg
Austria