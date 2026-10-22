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Head Sport GmbH

About
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HEAD is a world-leading provider of premium and high-performance sports equipment and clothing for athletes of all levels. The company has 5 business areas.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Head Sport GmbH
Wuhrkopfweg 1
6921 Kennelbach
Austria
+4355746080
+435574608130
service@shop.head.com
http://www.head.com
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About the company

Company profile

Since 1950, HEAD has stood for innovative design, technical excellence and a passion for sport. HEAD distributes an international portfolio of brands:
• HEAD (winter, racket and swimming sports products)
• PENN (tennis and racketball balls)
• TYROLIA (ski bindings)
• MARES/SSI/rEvo (diving equipment and training)
• LiveAboard (diving trips)
• ZOGGS (swimming gear)
• INDIGO (ski and snowboard equipment)
• AQUALUNG (diving and snorkelling products)

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© Head Sport GmbH
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© Head Sport GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

HEAD SKI / BOOTS / BINDINGS – TOP PERFORMANCE FOR RENTALS & RETAIL SALES

HEAD's professional distribution network ensures a reliable and smooth supply of HEAD products – offering the highest level of service and support to retailers and rental organisations.

HEAD stands for well-thought-out solutions in the ski rental market and high-quality products for retail sales. Many of the world's largest ski rental companies rely on HEAD – benefiting from the experience and expertise that HEAD has gained from years of collaboration with international rental partners.

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© Head Sport GmbH