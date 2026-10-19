eurofunk Kappacher GmbH
About
eurofunk is one of the largest system specialists for the planning, setup and operation of command centers and emergency call centers in the field of public safety as well as industry and transport. Customers benefit from the holistic overview, comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in solutions. With this ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
eurofunk Kappacher GmbH
Eurofunk-Straße 1-8
5600 Sankt Johann im Pongau
Austria
5600 Sankt Johann im Pongau
Austria
eurofunk Kappacher GmbH
Landstraßer Hauptstraße 148/2/B1
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria