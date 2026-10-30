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MTA-Messtechnik GmbH

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Austria-based MTA Messtechnik GmbH focuses on researching and developing technologies for the water and wastewater industry, producing technically innovative products.

MTA Messtechnik GmbH is a leader in applications designed to review and maintain of municipal water and wastewater systems, including the cleaning of ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

MTA-Messtechnik GmbH
Handelsstraße 14-16
9300 St. Veit an der Glan
Austria
+43421271491
office@mta-messtechnik.at
http://www.mta-messtechnik.at
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