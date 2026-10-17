English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH

About
logo

HIRSCH Maschinenbau sees itself as the technology leader in the manufacture of high-quality, flexible, and cost-effective plant and machinery for processing EPS and EPP.

HIRSCH Maschinenbau is one of the best supplier of innovative mechanical engineering and mold making technology for producing shaped-molded parts ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH
Glanegg 58
9555 Glanegg
Austria
+43427722110
+4342772211370
info@hetech-group.com
https://www.hetech-group.com
vCard