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Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG

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Meusburger is the leading manufacturer in the field of high-precision standard parts. More than 18,500 customers all over the world make use of the numerous advantages of standardisation and benefit from the company's over 50 years of experience in working with steel.

Offering an extensive range of standard parts, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG
Kesselstraße 42
6960 Wolfurt
Austria
+4355746706
+435574670612
office@meusburger.com
http://www.meusburger.com
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