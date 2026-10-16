Oskar Karla nunmehr Ges.m.b.H. & Co KG
About
Oskar KARLA was founded in 1920 and will soon be 100 years old..
Oskar KARLA was founded in 1920 and will soon be 100 years old..
OSKAR KARLA supplies a comprehensive range of perfume bottles, pumps, caps, pots and dispensers for the perfume and cosmetics industry. OSKAR KARLA coats the glass according to customer requirements.
OSKAR KARLA specializes in realizing special ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Oskar Karla nunmehr Ges.m.b.H. & Co KG
Schnirchgasse 22
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria