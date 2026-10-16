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Sonnek Engineering GmbH

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Established in 1930, SONNEK Engineering GmbH operates internationally as a supplier of pumps for all applications. As an expert in fluid technology, the company develops and implements two tailor-made plug-and-pump solutions for a wide variety of tasks in pump and application technology.

The team of around 65 ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Sonnek Engineering GmbH
Wiedner Hauptstraße 120/EG/TOP 1.1
1050 Wien
Austria
+4315452292
+4315457464
sonnek@sonnek.com
http://www.sonnek.com
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