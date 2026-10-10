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Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft

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The Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft (OeKB) is Austria's official export credit agency (ECA) and supports Austrian exporters and their foreign customers.

OeKB provides long-term financing with very attractive interest rates for the purchase of Austrian investment assets. The customer thus receives an ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Strauchgasse 1-3
1010 Wien
Austria
+431531270
+431531275698
exportservices@oekb.at
http://www.oekb.at
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