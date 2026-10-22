POLOPLAST GmbH & Co KG
About
As a supplier of plastic pipe systems, compounds and polymer engineering, POLOPLAST is a leading European plastics specialist, having been in operation for 60 years.
As a supplier of plastic pipe systems, compounds and polymer engineering, POLOPLAST is a leading European plastics specialist, having been in operation for 60 years.
Their focus is on plastic pipe systems for building utilities, water distribution services and sewer systems. An innovative spirit, being a leader in ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
POLOPLAST GmbH & Co KG
Poloplaststraße 1
4060 Leonding
Austria
4060 Leonding
Austria