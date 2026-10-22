English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

POLOPLAST GmbH & Co KG

About
logo

As a supplier of plastic pipe systems, compounds and polymer engineering, POLOPLAST is a leading European plastics specialist, having been in operation for 60 years.

Their focus is on plastic pipe systems for building utilities, water distribution services and sewer systems. An innovative spirit, being a leader in ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

POLOPLAST GmbH & Co KG
Poloplaststraße 1
4060 Leonding
Austria
+4373238860
+4373238869
office@poloplast.com
http://www.poloplast.com
vCard