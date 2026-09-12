ATM Recyclingsystems GmbH
About
ATM stands for Arnold Technology for Metal Recycling – based on more than 80 years of experience and is a leading company of the ASCO Group International.
ATM stands for Arnold Technology for Metal Recycling – based on more than 80 years of experience and is a leading company of the ASCO Group International.
The company engineers, plans, produces and provides service support for High-Performance-Metal-Recycling-Systems for the treatment of secondary raw ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ATM Recyclingsystems GmbH
Josef-Ressel-Gasse 8
8753 Fohnsdorf
Austria
8753 Fohnsdorf
Austria