Hexagon | NEXTSENSE
About
As a world leader in technology NEXTSENSE developed the patented CALIPRI Principle. The contact-less profile measurement and surface inspection with automated tilt correction rules out user-dependent results.
As a world leader in technology NEXTSENSE developed the patented CALIPRI Principle. The contact-less profile measurement and surface inspection with automated tilt correction rules out user-dependent results.
The mobile and stationary systems are used to measure gap and flush measurement of car bodies, for wear ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Hexagon | NEXTSENSE
Strassganger Straße 295
8053 Graz
Austria
8053 Graz
Austria