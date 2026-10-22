VA Intertrading Aktiengesellschaft
About
The trading house VA lntertrading Aktiengesellschaft, founded in 1978, is based at the crossroads of important trade routes at the heart of Europe. The company operates in the following trading sectors:
The trading house VA lntertrading Aktiengesellschaft, founded in 1978, is based at the crossroads of important trade routes at the heart of Europe. The company operates in the following trading sectors:
> Steel
> Foodstuffs and animal feed
> Pharma (animal feed, pharmaceuticals)
> Projects & distribution ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
VA Intertrading Aktiengesellschaft
Strasserau 6
4020 Linz
Austria
4020 Linz
Austria