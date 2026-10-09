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Acredia Versicherung AG

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55 percent market share and a total portfolio of EUR 29.9 billion: ACREDIA is Austria's leading credit insurance company and protects receivables at home and abroad. It keeps an eye on the risks for its policyholders and steps in when a customer cannot pay.

The ACREDIA Group's turnover is EUR 89.1 million. ACREDIA ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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