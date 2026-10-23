Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH
About
Concept Fresh was established in 1995 as a marketing and sales organisation for milk and dairy products (primarily cheese). From the very start the company has worked for a number of prestigious customers in Austria and selected countries in Europe.
Concept Fresh was established in 1995 as a marketing and sales organisation for milk and dairy products (primarily cheese). From the very start the company has worked for a number of prestigious customers in Austria and selected countries in Europe.
The product palette includes a broad range of hard, semi-hard and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH
Hobelweg 20
4055 Pucking
Austria
4055 Pucking
Austria