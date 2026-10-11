Austrian Business Agency GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1010 Wien
Austria
Company profile
The ABA positions itself as a central point of contact for professionals from abroad and as a key driver for presenting Austria as a business and employment location. Open positions for international professionals are collated and presented in a nationwide online job portal. In addition, our immigration and residence service serves as an initial point of contact and a one-stop shop for legal queries, both from companies and professionals from abroad.
Business opportunities
We make it easy for you
To bring services closer. Above all, our online immigration guide, in which you can find a great deal of useful information about entering the Austrian labour market, with targeted information on suitable residence permits and procedures. Our second aim is, of course, to offer help to those considering a move to Austria by presenting them with a free relocation guide.