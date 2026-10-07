Armacell Austria GmbH
About
Austroflex Rohr-Isoliersysteme GmbH has been active for 30 years in the insulation industry. The company is located near Villach, where insulation is produced for technical applications on a total area of 35.000m². Some of the main products are, district heating systems, solar connection systems, mineral wool pipe ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Armacell Austria GmbH
Finkensteiner Straße 7
9585 Gödersdorf-Villach
Austria
9585 Gödersdorf-Villach
Austria