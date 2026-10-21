KWI International Environmental Treatment GmbH
About
KWI, located in Ferlach, Southern Austria, is an international manufacturer of high-performance dissolved air flotation (DAF) units as well as a provider of complex system solutions in the field of water and wastewater treatment.
KWI, located in Ferlach, Southern Austria, is an international manufacturer of high-performance dissolved air flotation (DAF) units as well as a provider of complex system solutions in the field of water and wastewater treatment.
Exports account for more than 90% of the company's business.
Areas of application ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
KWI International Environmental Treatment GmbH
Auengasse 8
9170 Ferlach
Austria
9170 Ferlach
Austria