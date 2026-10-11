SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
For 60 years SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik has been the market leader in Austria for the production and development of electric actuators. Constant growth has enabled SCHIEBEL to establish a global distribution network with 30 international sales partners and 6 branches and to develop into a leading supplier of electric ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Josef Benc Gasse 4
1230 Wien
Austria
1230 Wien
Austria