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SECURICOM Beteiligungs- und Gebäudemanagement GmbH

About
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Securicom GmbH provides the following services:
- professional cleaning
- security services
- regular building maintenance
- secretarial services

One of the main characteristics of our firm is the provision of high-quality services, meeting European standards, using modern facilities and equipment.
The company is ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SECURICOM Beteiligungs- und Gebäudemanagement GmbH
Frühlingsstraße 5
3012 Wolfsgraben
Austria
+4322337270
+4322337270
contact@securicom.com.mk
http://www.securicom.at
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