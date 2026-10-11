SECURICOM Beteiligungs- und Gebäudemanagement GmbH
About
Securicom GmbH provides the following services:
Securicom GmbH provides the following services:
- professional cleaning
- security services
- regular building maintenance
- secretarial services
One of the main characteristics of our firm is the provision of high-quality services, meeting European standards, using modern facilities and equipment.
The company is ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
SECURICOM Beteiligungs- und Gebäudemanagement GmbH
Frühlingsstraße 5
3012 Wolfsgraben
Austria
3012 Wolfsgraben
Austria