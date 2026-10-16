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Agro Power Düngemittel GmbH

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Winegrowing, arable and livestock farming have played a central role in the family-run farm for years. In 2013 the company's know-how was pooled and a production site for organic fertilisers was established in Styria.

Today the core competence of Agro Power is the production of organic fertilisers for responsible ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Agro Power Düngemittel GmbH
Landscha 15
8424 Gabersdorf
Austria
+436645444990
office@agropower.co.at
http://www.agropower.co.at
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