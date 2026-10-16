Agro Power Düngemittel GmbH
About
Winegrowing, arable and livestock farming have played a central role in the family-run farm for years. In 2013 the company's know-how was pooled and a production site for organic fertilisers was established in Styria.
Winegrowing, arable and livestock farming have played a central role in the family-run farm for years. In 2013 the company's know-how was pooled and a production site for organic fertilisers was established in Styria.
Today the core competence of Agro Power is the production of organic fertilisers for responsible ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Agro Power Düngemittel GmbH
Landscha 15
8424 Gabersdorf
Austria
8424 Gabersdorf
Austria