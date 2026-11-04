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Alu TP GmbH

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ALU TP GmbH specialises in automation technology profiles for the engineering industry.

More than 260 automation technology profiles with a wide variety of cross-sections and various groove widths cover a wide range of applications in the automation field. Any construction can be built cleanly and quickly without ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Alu TP GmbH
Max-Planck-Straße 3
9100 Völkermarkt
Austria
+4342322244620
+4342322244650
m.mueller@alu-tp.com
http://www.alu-tp.com
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