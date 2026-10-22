© FH JOANNEUM Gesellschaft mbH

The goal of the interdisciplinary university of applied sciences is to make a significant contribution to the economy and society with the help of its excellent employees and to shape our future together.

As a university that looks to the future, FH JOANNEUM provides a practice-oriented, scientific and courageous education.

FH JOANNEUM opens up new perspectives through education.

FH JOANNEUM lives and breathes quality – in the courses, in research and as a community.

FH JOANNEUM sees itself as a university of the future that prepares students for the challenges of tomorrow, actively addresses future issues in its teaching and research, and shapes the university landscape with innovative educational concepts in terms of content and teaching methods.