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BBG Baugeräte GmbH

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The company BBG Baugeräte GmbH has been originally founded in 1919 as the product department “pneumatic tools” of Gebrüder Böhler & Co AG.

BBG Baugeräte is worldwide famous for its longtime experience in the pneumatic tools sector as well as for pneumatic and hydraulic solutions for the blast furnace and steel ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

BBG Baugeräte GmbH
High-Tech-Park-West 6
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
+4338623040
+433862304950
office@bbg-gmbh.at
http://www.bbg-gmbh.at
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