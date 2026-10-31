BBG Baugeräte GmbH
About
The company BBG Baugeräte GmbH has been originally founded in 1919 as the product department “pneumatic tools” of Gebrüder Böhler & Co AG.
The company BBG Baugeräte GmbH has been originally founded in 1919 as the product department “pneumatic tools” of Gebrüder Böhler & Co AG.
BBG Baugeräte is worldwide famous for its longtime experience in the pneumatic tools sector as well as for pneumatic and hydraulic solutions for the blast furnace and steel ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
BBG Baugeräte GmbH
High-Tech-Park-West 6
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria