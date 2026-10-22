Condor High Tech Parts GmbH
About
CONDOR specializes in the procurement of drawing parts throughout Europe. Services extend from design and development to manufacturing and quality control and logistics.
CONDOR specializes in the procurement of drawing parts throughout Europe. Services extend from design and development to manufacturing and quality control and logistics.
Condor has also been active in Eastern Europe since the mid-1990s,, serving its partners locally and ensuring the right quality and adherence to ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Condor High Tech Parts GmbH
Wildpretstrasse 4
1110 Wien
Austria
1110 Wien
Austria