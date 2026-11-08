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EMPL Fahrzeugwerk GmbH

About
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EMPL is the leading European provider of tailor-made special bodies for truck chassis.
The products, which are tailored to the specific application requirements of the customers, are proven and renowned worldwide.

EMPL is an experienced partner of special bodies for "fire engines", "commercial vehicles" and ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

EMPL Fahrzeugwerk GmbH
Gewerbestraße 12
6272 Kaltenbach im Zillertal
Austria
+4352835010
+435283501909
info@empl.at
http://www.empl.at
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