EMPL Fahrzeugwerk GmbH
About
EMPL is the leading European provider of tailor-made special bodies for truck chassis.
EMPL is the leading European provider of tailor-made special bodies for truck chassis.
The products, which are tailored to the specific application requirements of the customers, are proven and renowned worldwide.
EMPL is an experienced partner of special bodies for "fire engines", "commercial vehicles" and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
EMPL Fahrzeugwerk GmbH
Gewerbestraße 12
6272 Kaltenbach im Zillertal
Austria
6272 Kaltenbach im Zillertal
Austria