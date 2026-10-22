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GD European Land Systems - Steyr GmbH

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General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) is a member of the General Dynamics Corporation Group , which is represented by Europe-wide locations in Germany, Austria, Spain and Switzerland.

With over 1,870 first-class trained technical staff, GDELS firms develop, produce and supply wheeled vehicles, tracked ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

GD European Land Systems - Steyr GmbH
Bleibtreustraße 2
1110 Wien
Austria
+431760640
+4317698149
office@gdels.com
http://www.gdels.com
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