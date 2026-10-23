IMR metal powder technologies GmbH
About
IMR metal powder technologies GmbH is a family business owned by the Rimmler family. The turnover amounts to EUR 200 million and the firm employs 100 people (2017).
IMR metal powder technologies GmbH is a family business owned by the Rimmler family. The turnover amounts to EUR 200 million and the firm employs 100 people (2017).
The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified and carries on its business activities in more than 50 countries worldwide.
IMR metal powder technologies GmbH ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
IMR metal powder technologies GmbH
Jessenigstrasse 4
9220 Velden am Wörther See
Austria
9220 Velden am Wörther See
Austria