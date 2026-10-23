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IMR metal powder technologies GmbH

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IMR metal powder technologies GmbH is a family business owned by the Rimmler family. The turnover amounts to EUR 200 million and the firm employs 100 people (2017).

The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified and carries on its business activities in more than 50 countries worldwide.

IMR metal powder technologies GmbH ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

IMR metal powder technologies GmbH
Jessenigstrasse 4
9220 Velden am Wörther See
Austria
+4342744100
+434274410030
office@imr-group.com
http://www.imr-group.com
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