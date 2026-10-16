J. W. Cappelen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
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How to get in touch
3 Subsidiaries in this country
Cappelen Bulgaria EOOD
Blvd. Prof. Tzvetan Lazarov 2
1574 Sofia
Bulgaria
1574 Sofia
Bulgaria
Cappelen BG EOOD
Blvd. Prof. Tzvetan Lazarov 2
1574 Sofia
Bulgaria
1574 Sofia
Bulgaria
PapLog EOOD J.W. Cappelen Group
Blvd. Prof. Zvetan Lasarov 2
1574 Sofia
Bulgaria
1574 Sofia
Bulgaria
Headquarters
J. W. Cappelen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Am Weinberg 1
5400 Hallein
Austria
5400 Hallein
Austria
J. W. Cappelen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Marokkanergasse 22/10
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria