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BOSSARD Austria Ges.m.b.H.

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KVT-Fastening is an expert for high-quality, special fastening applications and offers high-performance engineering solutions - whether in the electronics and energy sector, the automotive and transportation industries, aviation and aerospace, engineering and construction, precision engineering, or medical equipment. ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

BOSSARD Austria Ges.m.b.H.
Im Südpark 185
4030 Linz/Pichling
Austria
+43732257700
+4373225770090
info-at@kvt-fastening.com
http://www.kvt-fastening.at
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