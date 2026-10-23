BOSSARD Austria Ges.m.b.H.
About
KVT-Fastening is an expert for high-quality, special fastening applications and offers high-performance engineering solutions - whether in the electronics and energy sector, the automotive and transportation industries, aviation and aerospace, engineering and construction, precision engineering, or medical equipment. ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
BOSSARD Austria Ges.m.b.H.
Im Südpark 185
4030 Linz/Pichling
Austria
4030 Linz/Pichling
Austria