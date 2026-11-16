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Montanuniversität Leoben Resources Innovation Center

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RIC Leoben
The Resources Innovation Center Leoben at Montanuniversität Leoben is home to the university’s international partnerships in the areas of sustainable science, education and industrialization. The vision of RIC Leoben is a climate-friendly, sustainable future in the raw materials sector.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Montanuniversität Leoben Resources Innovation Center
Franz-Josef-Straße 18
8700 Leoben
Austria
+4338424027601
ric-leoben@unileoben.ac.at
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