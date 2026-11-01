ROCKMORE International GmbH.
About
ROCKMORE manufactures high quality rock drilling tools at production locations in Austria and USA and supplies mining companies, quarries, tunnel and road constructors and the building industry.
ROCKMORE manufactures high quality rock drilling tools at production locations in Austria and USA and supplies mining companies, quarries, tunnel and road constructors and the building industry.
Products:
• Integral drill rods
• Cotter slot drills
• Tapered bits and extension equipment
• Special tools for track ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ROCKMORE International GmbH.
Collini-Strasse 2
8750 Judenburg
Austria
8750 Judenburg
Austria