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ROCKMORE International GmbH.

About
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ROCKMORE manufactures high quality rock drilling tools at production locations in Austria and USA and supplies mining companies, quarries, tunnel and road constructors and the building industry.

Products:
• Integral drill rods
• Cotter slot drills
• Tapered bits and extension equipment
• Special tools for track ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ROCKMORE International GmbH.
Collini-Strasse 2
8750 Judenburg
Austria
+433572863000
+43357284179
austria@rockmore-intl.at
http://www.rockmore-intl.com
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