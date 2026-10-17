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Scheucher Holzindustrie GmbH

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The family firm, Scheucher Holzindustrie GmbH has a decades long tradition of producing quality parquet flooring which is exported to more than 45 countries worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Mettersdorf, where some 1.7 million m² of parquet is produced each year, Scheucher has a branch in Vienna with a ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Scheucher Holzindustrie GmbH
Zehensdorf 100
8092 Mettersdorf am Sassbach
Austria
+4334772330
+433477233016
info@scheucherparkett.at
http://www.scheucherparkett.at
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