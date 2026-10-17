Scheucher Holzindustrie GmbH
About
The family firm, Scheucher Holzindustrie GmbH has a decades long tradition of producing quality parquet flooring which is exported to more than 45 countries worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Mettersdorf, where some 1.7 million m² of parquet is produced each year, Scheucher has a branch in Vienna with a ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Scheucher Holzindustrie GmbH
Zehensdorf 100
8092 Mettersdorf am Sassbach
Austria
8092 Mettersdorf am Sassbach
Austria