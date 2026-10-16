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Schiebel Aircraft GmbH

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Since the mid-1980s Schiebel, which was founded in 1951, has concentrated on the development and production of high-tech mine sweepers that have established the company as the world market leader, not least through a major order from the U.S. Army.

In the mid-1990s, Schiebel pioneered the development and production ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Schiebel Aircraft GmbH
Margaretenstraße 112
1050 Wien
Austria
+431546260
+4315452339
vienna@schiebel.net
http://www.schiebel.net
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