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THE AUSTRIAN MODEL FOR MODERN ONCOLOGY COMES TO SOFIA   

SEMINAR-MEETING ON "PREVENTION AND MODERN THERAPIES FOR MAINTAINING WOMEN'S HEALTH, WITH A FOCUS ON ONCOLOGY" 
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA
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with the participation of Mavie Med – the leading group of private clinics from Austria

Date: October 13, 2026 I 10:00 – 12:00
Place: 1330 Sofia, 25-31 Hristo Blagoev Str., Shterev Clinic

and the special hosting and participation of the Medical Complex “Dr. Shterev”

 Mavie Med — represented by

  • Prof. Dr. Christian Kainz, Medical Director of the Private Hospital and Outpatient Center Döbling  and
  • Prof. Dr. Johannes Drach, Head of "Comprehensive Cancer Care Vienna" 

will present the latest advancements in diagnostics, innovative therapies, second opinions, and state-of-the-art minimally invasive surgery.

Medical specialists from the "Dr. Shterev" Medical Complex will also provide information from the Bulgarian side regarding new developments in this field being implemented in Bulgaria. Austria is among the global leaders in both cancer research and treatment survival rates.

There will be an opportunity for specific questions during individual consultations and in an informal discussion setting. Interpretation and confidentiality are provided for all attendees.

To participate, please confirm by 5 October 2026 at the following email: sofia@advantageaustria.org

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