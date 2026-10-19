ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Sofia
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Sofia
Austrian Trade Commission in Bulgaria
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 8.30 am to 5.30 pm,
Friday: 8.30 am to 3.00 pm
Closed on Bulgarian holidays and October 26th (Austrian National Day).
Our services
The Commercial Section at the Austrian Embassy in Sofia represents the Austrian Federal Economic chamber in Bulgaria.
The prime task of the office is to support the continuous improvement and expansion of the business relations between Bulgaria and Austria. This target should be achieved by providing consulting and other support services to Austrian companies showing interest in doing business with Bulgaria as well as instigating the interest of further companies towards the Bulgarian market.
Our Service
- Establishing business contacts between Austrian and Bulgarian companies
- Support of Austrian companies seeking market access
- Sourcing for Bulgarian suppliers of products and services
- Sourcing of potential business partners for Bulgarian companies
- Active research of new business opportunities
- Organization of trade promotion events for Austrian export companies
- Participation at trade fairs and exhibitions
- Organization of information and matchmaking events for the Austrian business community in Bulgaria
- PR for Austrian companies and products in Bulgaria
Geographic coverage
Bulgaria
Our Team in Sofia
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Philippe Kupfer
Commercial counsellor
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Snezhana Atanasova
Marketing Officer
Agriculture and forestry
Food and drinks
Wood and paper
Packaging and printing
Interior
Health and medical technology
Fashion and textiles
Creative industries
Consumer Goods and Lifestyle
Tourism, sports and leisure Life
Science and Pharma
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Sofiya Krummenacher
Finance, sponsorship
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Pavlina Hristova
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Stefan Hristov
Transport Infrastructure
Transport and logistics
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Svetla Dimova
Marketing
Expertise
Consulting and Engineering
IT
Safety
Creative industries
Education
Environmental technology
Renewable energy
Transport and logistics
Energy industry and natural resources
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Asya Racheva
Key Account Manager