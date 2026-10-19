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ServiceCenter

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Sofia

Servicecenter

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Sofia

Austrian Trade Commission in Bulgaria

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 8.30 am to 5.30 pm,
Friday: 8.30 am to 3.00 pm

Closed on Bulgarian holidays and October 26th (Austrian National Day).

Our services

The Commercial Section at the Austrian Embassy in Sofia represents the Austrian Federal Economic chamber in Bulgaria.
The prime task of the office is to support the continuous improvement and expansion of the business relations between Bulgaria and Austria. This target should be achieved by providing consulting and other support services to Austrian companies showing interest in doing business with Bulgaria as well as instigating the interest of further companies towards the Bulgarian market.

Our Service


  • Establishing business contacts between Austrian and Bulgarian companies
  • Support of Austrian companies seeking market access
  • Sourcing for Bulgarian suppliers of products and services
  • Sourcing of potential business partners for Bulgarian companies
  • Active research of new business opportunities
  • Organization of trade promotion events for Austrian export companies
  • Participation at trade fairs and exhibitions
  • Organization of information and matchmaking events for the Austrian business community in Bulgaria
  • PR for Austrian companies and products in Bulgaria


Geographic coverage

Bulgaria

Our Team in Sofia

Servicecenter Team

  • Philippe Kupfer
    Commercial counsellor

  • Snezhana Atanasova
    Marketing Officer

Market research in the following areas:
Agriculture and forestry
Food and drinks
Wood and paper
Packaging and printing
Interior
Health and medical technology

Fashion and textiles
Creative industries
Consumer Goods and Lifestyle
Tourism, sports and leisure Life
Science and Pharma

  • Sofiya Krummenacher

Law, Tax, Company Formation, Investments, Human Resources
Finance, sponsorship

  • Pavlina Hristova

Administrative matters, translations

  • Stefan Hristov

Transport Infrastructure 
Transport and logistics

  • Svetla Dimova
    Marketing

Expertise

Consulting and Engineering 
IT
Safety
Creative industries
Education
Environmental technology 
Renewable energy
Transport and logistics 
Energy industry and natural resources 

  • Asya Racheva
    Key Account Manager