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Austria in Bhutan
Austria in Bhutan
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Telecommunication
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Electrics / Electronics / Mechatronics
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Agriculture
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Forestry / Timber Industries
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Plant Engineering & Construction / Smart Factory
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Mining
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Engineering
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Education
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Tourism know-how & Infrastructure
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Design
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Maritime Industries
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Food / Soft Drinks
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Health Infrastructure & Institutions
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Outbound Tourism to Austria
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Software & IT
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Aerospace / Security
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Sports / Leisure
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Urban Technologies
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New Materials / Composites
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Metals / Metal processing
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Energy Efficiency / Green Building
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Logistics
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Medical Technologies & Laboratory Equipment
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