PÖTTINGER Entsorgungstechnik GmbH
About
PÖTTINGER Entsorgungstechnik is a traditional Austrian family business and a leading supplier of machines for the recycling and waste management industry. As a manufacturer of press containers, screw compactors, identification & weighing systems, etc., the company provides its customers with sustainable and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
PÖTTINGER Entsorgungstechnik GmbH
Obertrattnach 131
4715 Taufkirchen an der Trattnach
Austria
4715 Taufkirchen an der Trattnach
Austria