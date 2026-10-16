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Dr. techn. Josef Zelisko, Fabrik für Elektrotechnik und Maschinenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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The traditional Lower Austrian company Zelisko has been working in the field of power and traffic engineering since 1918. In the three corporate divisions, medium-voltage instrument transformers, signalling systems for railways and roads as well as traffic management systems for public traffic are produced.

Zelisko ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Dr. techn. Josef Zelisko, Fabrik für Elektrotechnik und Maschinenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Beethovengasse 43-45
2340 Mödling
Austria
+4322364092297
+4322364092279
info@zelisko.at
http://www.zelisko.at
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