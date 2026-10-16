Dr. techn. Josef Zelisko, Fabrik für Elektrotechnik und Maschinenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
The traditional Lower Austrian company Zelisko has been working in the field of power and traffic engineering since 1918. In the three corporate divisions, medium-voltage instrument transformers, signalling systems for railways and roads as well as traffic management systems for public traffic are produced.
The traditional Lower Austrian company Zelisko has been working in the field of power and traffic engineering since 1918. In the three corporate divisions, medium-voltage instrument transformers, signalling systems for railways and roads as well as traffic management systems for public traffic are produced.
Zelisko ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Dr. techn. Josef Zelisko, Fabrik für Elektrotechnik und Maschinenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Beethovengasse 43-45
2340 Mödling
Austria
2340 Mödling
Austria