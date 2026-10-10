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Brandauer GmbH

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Brandauer has been manufacturing summer tobogganing systems since 1996 and a total of 41 such installations are now in operation worldwide.

Advantages of the Brandauer summer tobogganing system:
- Single rail system, therefore attractively priced
- Unobtrusive in the landscape, no large support structures needed
- ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Brandauer GmbH
Schattau 64
5442 Rußbach
Austria
+4362425400
+43624254014
info@brandauer.cc
http://www.brandauer.cc
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