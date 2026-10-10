E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH
About
Hawle, a family company founded in 1948, is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of heavy-duty fittings. Adhering to European standards or even more stringent standards, The Hawle Austria Group produces durable, high quality fittings for drinking water and wastewater systems.
Hawle, a family company founded in 1948, is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of heavy-duty fittings. Adhering to European standards or even more stringent standards, The Hawle Austria Group produces durable, high quality fittings for drinking water and wastewater systems.
The unique 10 year quality guarantee in ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH
Wagrainer Straße 13
4840 Vöcklabruck
Austria
4840 Vöcklabruck
Austria