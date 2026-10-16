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Vesely Alfred

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Alfred Vesely Timber-Export e.U. is one of the leading Austrian suppliers of sawn timber (e.g. spruce and fir) to the Middle East, North Africa and East Africa.

In the Vienna head office, a trained team deals with the individual processing of all orders and the coordination of the international representations. ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Vesely Alfred
Stiegengasse 5/5
1060 Wien
Austria
+4315864800
+4315864900
timber@vesely.at
http://www.vesely.at
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