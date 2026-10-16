Vesely Alfred
About
Alfred Vesely Timber-Export e.U. is one of the leading Austrian suppliers of sawn timber (e.g. spruce and fir) to the Middle East, North Africa and East Africa.
Alfred Vesely Timber-Export e.U. is one of the leading Austrian suppliers of sawn timber (e.g. spruce and fir) to the Middle East, North Africa and East Africa.
In the Vienna head office, a trained team deals with the individual processing of all orders and the coordination of the international representations. ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Vesely Alfred
Stiegengasse 5/5
1060 Wien
Austria
1060 Wien
Austria