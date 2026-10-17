CONTAINEX Container-Handels-gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
CONTAINEX - a WALTER GROUP company - is the leading provider of containers and mobile space systems.
CONTAINEX - a WALTER GROUP company - is the leading provider of containers and mobile space systems.
CONTAINEX delivers "space at once" - i.e. space solutions with containers - to customers throughout Europe. Whether expansion of office and sanitary facilities or extension of storage capacity - CONTAINEX delivers the ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
CONTAINEX Container-Handels-gesellschaft m.b.H.
Industriezentrum NÖ-Süd, Straße 14
2355 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
2355 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
CONTAINEX Container-Handels-gesellschaft m.b.H.
Zellerstraße 1
6330 Kufstein
Austria
6330 Kufstein
Austria