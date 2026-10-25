DealMatrix GmbH
About
DEALMATRIX is THE SaaS platform for unified intelligent innovation scouting. Step into the digital age of innovation scouting in just minutes with best practice templates. Contact startups GDPR compliant and manage workflows and data effective and efficiently in teams.
DEALMATRIX is THE SaaS platform for unified intelligent innovation scouting. Step into the digital age of innovation scouting in just minutes with best practice templates. Contact startups GDPR compliant and manage workflows and data effective and efficiently in teams.
DEALMATRIX supports a multitude of use cases for ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
DealMatrix GmbH
Schubertweg 4
2752 Wöllersdorf
Austria
2752 Wöllersdorf
Austria