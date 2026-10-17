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Hink GmbH

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The Hink manufactory is specializing in the production of exclusive pastry-ceations for almost 80 years. The manufacturers of Hink lay a specific focus on exclusivity, best quality as well as on regional raw ingredients from Austria. The results are delicious specialities with unique taste compositions.

Known for its ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Hink GmbH
Otto-Beyschlag-Gasse 3
1210 Wien
Austria
+43125823510
+431258235117
office@hink.wien
http://www.hink.wien
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