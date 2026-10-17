Hink GmbH
About
The Hink manufactory is specializing in the production of exclusive pastry-ceations for almost 80 years. The manufacturers of Hink lay a specific focus on exclusivity, best quality as well as on regional raw ingredients from Austria. The results are delicious specialities with unique taste compositions.
The Hink manufactory is specializing in the production of exclusive pastry-ceations for almost 80 years. The manufacturers of Hink lay a specific focus on exclusivity, best quality as well as on regional raw ingredients from Austria. The results are delicious specialities with unique taste compositions.
Known for its ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Hink GmbH
Otto-Beyschlag-Gasse 3
1210 Wien
Austria
1210 Wien
Austria