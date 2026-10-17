OPITZ FINE WINES GmbH
About
OPITZ Fine Wines GmbH offers wine weekends, wine days and team-building days.
OPITZ Fine Wines GmbH offers wine weekends, wine days and team-building days.
Wine lovers will enjoy the winemaker dinners where perfectly matched dishes and wines are served, a gastronomic experience prepared by C.I.A., the in-house catering firm of Angela and Iain.
Professional vineyard tours, where visitors can ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
OPITZ FINE WINES GmbH
Quergasse 11
7142 Illmitz
Austria
7142 Illmitz
Austria