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OPITZ FINE WINES GmbH

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OPITZ Fine Wines GmbH offers wine weekends, wine days and team-building days.

Wine lovers will enjoy the winemaker dinners where perfectly matched dishes and wines are served, a gastronomic experience prepared by C.I.A., the in-house catering firm of Angela and Iain.

Professional vineyard tours, where visitors can ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

OPITZ FINE WINES GmbH
Quergasse 11
7142 Illmitz
Austria
+4321752084
winery@willi-opitz.at
http://www.willi-opitz.at
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