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An Upper Austrian Delegation Visit to the Helsinki Capital Region  

The main theme of the visit was “Connecting Innovation Ecosystems”
© Margot Haag
© Margot Haag
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Headed by the Minister for Economic Affairs of the State of Upper Austria Markus Achleitner together with the President and CEO of the Federation of Upper Austrian Industries Thomas Bründl and Joachim Haindl-Grutsch and a delegation of more than 20 representatives embarked on a study visit to Helsinki - one of Europe’s most dynamic innovation hubs.  

The delegation visited leading innovation-driven companies including Nokia, KONE, Wärtsilä, the Nordic Investment Bank and Gasgrid, gaining first-hand insights into Finland’s highly collaborative and innovation-oriented ecosystem.

Engaging discussions with company leaders, representatives of the Confederation of Finnish Industries and Business Finland enriched the program and fostered valuable connections.   Focus of the discussions were on industrial transformation, decarbonization, skills, material flows, sustainability practices, and the impact of technological change on established business models. In short, topics that are not only regional priorities but global challenges and opportunities defining future competitiveness, resilience, and sustainable growth.  

Our special thanks go to the Austrian Ambassador Herbert Pichler for hosting a ReFocus Austria evening reception for the delegation and Finnish partner companies.  

Thank you to all representatives of the Finnish companies for their openness. 

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