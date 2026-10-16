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Austria Puma Dassler Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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For 70 years, PUMA Has been timelessly driving sports and culture by developing fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA draws strength and credibility from the sporting tradition that connects the company to some of the world's greatest sporting legends: Pelé, Maradona, Tommie Smith, Boris Becker, Lothar ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Austria Puma Dassler Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Münchner Bundesstraße 119
5020 Salzburg
Austria
+436624375110
+4366243751134
info-at@puma.com
http://www.puma.com
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