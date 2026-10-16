Austria Puma Dassler Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
For 70 years, PUMA Has been timelessly driving sports and culture by developing fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA draws strength and credibility from the sporting tradition that connects the company to some of the world's greatest sporting legends: Pelé, Maradona, Tommie Smith, Boris Becker, Lothar ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Austria Puma Dassler Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Münchner Bundesstraße 119
5020 Salzburg
Austria
5020 Salzburg
Austria